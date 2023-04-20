Police: Alachua County school bus rear-ends car in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public School bus went into a ditch during a collision with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Gainesville Police Department officers say the bus rear-ended another vehicle on Southwest 62nd Boulevard near 4th Place around 2:15 p.m.

Eleven students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

