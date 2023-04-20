Police seek suspect who opened fire on neighbors, hitting 6-year-old, father

A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Robert Louis Singletary after he allegedly shot three...
A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Robert Louis Singletary after he allegedly shot three neighbors, including a 6-year-old girl. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.(Source: Gaston County Police Department)
By Ron Lee, WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for a suspect alleged to have shot a 6-year-old girl, her father and a third person after a basketball rolled into his yard.

Jonathan Robertson, who has lived in the Gaston County neighborhood for a decade, said the suspect, 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, was well-known for yelling at the neighborhood kids. He said it has happened on several occasions and that the catalyst for Tuesday night’s shooting was the children’s ball rolling into his yard.

“They were playing basketball, and a ball rolled into his yard. They went to go and get it. It was just crazy,” Robertson said. “We just never expected it in a million years. We never expected anybody would break a gun out amongst all those kids.”

Police said Singletary went inside his home and came out with a gun, firing wildly at neighbors. As parents were rushing to gather their children, William White and his 6-year-old daughter were struck. Another woman suffered a graze wound.

The 6-year-old victim told WBTV about the attack after her grandmother gave permission. Her name and image are not being released to protect her identity.

“The bullet came back, and it hit me. The bullet went in my cheek,” she said. “I couldn’t get inside in time so he just…he shot my daddy in the back.”

The girl’s father is currently in a Charlotte hospital with a punctured lung and liver problems.

An 11-year-old who lives in the area also described what she saw amidst the chaos.

“After he hit my dad in the back, that’s when my dad dropped to the ground,” she said.

Singletary fled the area after the shooting and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said they secured several warrants for the suspect. He faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 6-year-old victim pulled no punches when talking about what should happen to the suspect.

“I want him to go to jail forever,” she said.

Those same feelings were echoed by Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page.

“We’ll be d--- sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court,” Page said. “The people of Gaston County will see and hear our commitment to that prosecution.”

Police said Singletary should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen with a gun, and police said he is a dangerous individual with a history with law enforcement.

The Regional Fugitive Taskforce from the U.S. Marshal’s Office was helping with the search.

Singletary is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighing about 223 pounds. Anyone who knows where he is should call police right away.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: May, Ken, and Cuddles
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: May, Ken, and Cuddles
Momentum Labs holds 18th annual BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology
Here’s what you missed in our conversation with Wind-FM!
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 4/20
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 4/20