Search committee recommends three candidates for Santa Fe College provost position

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A search committee has recommended three candidates for the position of provost for Santa Fe College.

Dr. Jodi Long, Dr. Margo Martin, and Dr. Irene Rios have been chosen by the committee.

The finalists will visit the campus and are scheduled to have a forum with students and faculty.

People are also invited to attend Community Socials that will take place after the forums.

The reception for Dr. Rios will be Tuesday, April 25, the event for Dr. Martin will be Tuesday, May 2, and the reception for Dr. Long will be Thursday, May 4.

All of the Community Socials will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Building S, Room 29 on SF’s Northwest Campus.

