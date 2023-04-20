Search committee recommends three candidates for Santa Fe College provost position

People are also invited to attend Community Socials that will take place after the forums.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A search committee has recommended three candidates for the position of provost for Santa Fe College.

Dr. Jodi Long, Dr. Margo Martin, and Dr. Irene Rios have been chosen by the committee.

The finalists will visit the campus and are scheduled to have a forum with students and faculty.

People are also invited to attend Community Socials that will take place after the forums.

The reception for Dr. Rios will be Tuesday, April 25, the event for Dr. Martin will be Tuesday, May 2, and the reception for Dr. Long will be Thursday, May 4.

All of the Community Socials will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Building S, Room 29 on SF’s Northwest Campus.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua driver arrested for killing man in 2021 crash, bonded out of jail

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Poppell, 35, after deputies say a victim...
Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations
Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations
Teen arrested on felony charges for making hoax school shooting claim
Teen arrested on felony charge for making hoax school shooting claim
Teen arrested on felony charges for making hoax school shooting claim