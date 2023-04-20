Suspected drug house in High Springs catches fire after SWAT Raid

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days after Alachua County SWAT team members raided a home in High Springs, first responders were back at the house putting out a fire.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to fire reports at a home on Northwest 240th Street and 187th Road. When they arrived, smoke was pouring from the roof of the single-story home.

Firefighters determined the fire was burning in the attic. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home. A man and woman were in the home, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alachua County Fire Marshal.

Neighbors say they had been suspicious for years about activity going on in the house

Neighbors tell TV20, the home that caught fire was the same one that was raided by SWAT Team members on Monday morning. Authorities arrested Anthony Rizzotto, 38, on several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest was led by the DEA with assistance from the Alachua County SWAT team and FDLE agents.

