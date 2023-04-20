Suspected drug house in High Springs catches fire after SWAT Raid

High Springs Fire Department responds to house fire on Northwest 240th Street and 187th Road
High Springs Fire Department responds to house fire on Northwest 240th Street and 187th Road(HSPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days after Alachua County SWAT team members raided a home in High Springs, first responders were back at the house putting out a fire.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to fire reports at a home on Northwest 240th Street and 187th Road. When they arrived, smoke was pouring from the roof of the single-story home.

Firefighters determined the fire was burning in the attic. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home. A man and woman were in the home, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alachua County Fire Marshal.

Neighbors say they had been suspicious for years about activity going on in the house

RELATED: High Springs man facing multiple charges after drug bust involving three agencies

Neighbors tell TV20, the home that caught fire was the same one that was raided by SWAT Team members on Monday morning. Authorities arrested Anthony Rizzotto, 38, on several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest was led by the DEA with assistance from the Alachua County SWAT team and FDLE agents.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Emergency Alert states, "TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is...
Emergency Alert System test wakes up people across the state
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville man gives back to non-profit through UF sports
Gainesville man gives back to non-profit through UF sports
Gainesville man gives back to non-profit through UF sports