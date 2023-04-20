Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations

He was taken back into custody on while investigators are still looking into the November grand theft case.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is back in jail after several burglary investigations.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Poppell, 35, after deputies say a victim submitted a video of Poppell stealing and burglarizing a home in the county in January.

Officials gathered evidence and investigated the case while Poppell was already in jail on unrelated charges.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police arrest son of convicted sex offender for child pornography

While investigators looked into this case, Poppell was identified in burglary and grand theft case last November.

He was taken back into custody on while investigators are still looking into the November grand theft case.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations
Search committee recommends three candidates for Santa Fe College provost position
Search committee recommends three candidates for Santa Fe College provost position
Teen arrested on felony charges for making hoax school shooting claim
Teen arrested on felony charge for making hoax school shooting claim
Teen arrested on felony charges for making hoax school shooting claim