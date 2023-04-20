Suwannee County man arrested after several burglary investigations

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is back in jail after several burglary investigations.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Poppell, 35, after deputies say a victim submitted a video of Poppell stealing and burglarizing a home in the county in January.

Officials gathered evidence and investigated the case while Poppell was already in jail on unrelated charges.

While investigators looked into this case, Poppell was identified in burglary and grand theft case last November.

He was taken back into custody on while investigators are still looking into the November grand theft case.

