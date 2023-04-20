Teen arrested on felony charge for making hoax school shooting claim

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager has been arrested after officers say she made a hoax school shooting claim at Trinity Catholic High School.

Ocala Police officers responded to the school after a parent received a message from their child saying there was a shooting at the school.

Officers contacted the school but were told that they were not aware of any threat.

It was then discovered that a 15-year-old student had used another student’s IPad to message the threat to their mother.

The 15-year-old was arrested on a felony charge.

