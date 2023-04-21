The Arc of Alachua County dedicates group home to long-time supporter

The Springs Forest Home was dedicated to a long-time supporter Friday morning
The Springs Forest Home was dedicated to a long-time supporter Friday morning
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arc of Alachua County dedicated their Spring Forest Home to a supporter of the organization Friday morning.

The group home will be dedicated to Bob Rose, who is a long-time supporter of Arc.

The Arc of Alachua County is a non-profit that aims to help intellectually and developmentally disabled adults.

TRENDING: Ocala Civic Theatre announces show schedule for 73rd season

The event also saw attendees help landscape the area outside of the home in celebration of Earth Day.

Rose spoke at 11 a.m. Friday Morning, also helping to landscape the area outside of Spring Forest Home.

“Our goal is to open up homes to people with developmental disabilities in beautiful neighborhoods, that anyone would want to live in, so people can live in the community, enjoy themselves and fully participate,” said Arc president Mark Swain.

