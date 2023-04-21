College on Central Florida holds 4th annual administrative professionals event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - CF Business and Technology Department officials will host the 4th annual administrative professionals event on the College on Central Florida Ocala campus on Friday.

The event is a great way to celebrate administrative professionals and provides networking opportunities.

There will be breakout sessions on topics like effective communication and presentation skills.

The keynote speaker is Lisa Lombardo, chief culture and strategy officer at hotel development and management group.

The cost per participant is $35 and includes breakfast, lunch, and gifts.

It will run from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

