Driver reacts after Inglis man fires shotgun at his car for driving ‘recklessly’, passenger struck in leg

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 63-year-old David Andrew Ruttinger from Inglis after a manhunt. The driver spoke with TV20 and would not share their name for their own safety.

“I stopped the vehicle and started yelling I’m your neighbor, I’m your neighbor. Don’t shoot. I’m your neighbor,” shared the driver.

Deputies found the 47-year-old male passenger with a gunshot wound to the leg at the intersection of Southeast 201 Street and State Road 40 East.

RELATED: Inglis man fires shotgun at ‘reckless driver’ passing by, wounding victim

“The guy that was in the passenger seat jumped out and didn’t go toward the guy,” stated the driver. “He went straight out beside the vehicle and yelled at the guy what are you doing and the guy shot again.

The victim and witnesses said Ruttinger fired two gunshots toward the vehicle that was driving up and down the road. Shortly after the shots were fired Ruttinger fled the scene, bringing a Marion County Sheriff’s Air Unit to assist.

“I think once this gentleman realized he had made a very bad decision and saw law enforcement arriving in the area, he panicked,” shared LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond. “He ran and he hid in the woods.”

Ruttinger led deputies on a manhunt in nearby woods and was arrested shortly after. Ruttinger claimed the victim was “recklessly driving” and that is why he fired his gun.

“Unless your life is in danger, you do not need to use a firearm,” shared Lt. Tummond. Officials said the passenger is in the hospital and in stable condition.

Deputies arrested Ruttinger on multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Levy County jail on a $307,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City commissioners approve Archer solar plant

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.