Florida Museum is hosting plant sale in celebration of Earth Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Organizers say this plant sale will feature more than 200 plant species.

People will get the chance to pick from a wide variety of plants, which attract butterflies and other pollinators.

This sale is for people looking to add some greenery to their room or if you’re a garden enthusiasts.

The plants will range from 4-inch houseplants to native trees in 3-gallon pots costing

The sale is first come, first serve, and prices range from $3 to $20. All the proceeds made will go to the “Butterfly rainforest” exhibit at the museum.

The plant sale takes place at lawn surrounding the Big Max sculpture. It starts today at 10 a.m to 5 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

