Gainesville pedestrian hit by car in front of North Florida hospital

A pedestrian was hit outside of North Florida hospital in Gainesville
A pedestrian was hit outside of North Florida hospital in Gainesville(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a crash in front of North Florida Regional Medical Center where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police say the pedestrian is hospitalized and in critical condition.

Police also say homicide investigators are on the scene. They say the pedestrian was struck in the intersection at 6600 Northwest 10th Place.

TRENDING: Starke couple arrested for sexually abusing a child

This article will be updated as more details are revealed.

