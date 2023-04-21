Gainesville pedestrian hit by car in front of North Florida hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a crash in front of North Florida Regional Medical Center where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police say the pedestrian is hospitalized and in critical condition.

Police also say homicide investigators are on the scene. They say the pedestrian was struck in the intersection at 6600 Northwest 10th Place.

TRENDING: Starke couple arrested for sexually abusing a child

This article will be updated as more details are revealed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.