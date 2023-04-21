Gator edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. enters transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team lost a valuable member of its pass rush on Friday, when junior Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. tweeted his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Powell-Ryland Jr. was primed for a breakout season after totaling three sacks and three forced fumbles last fall. He was particularly effective in the final four games of the season. Against Texas A&M, he logged a career-best six tackles to go along with one sack and a forced fumble. He also came up with a sack and forced a fumble at Florida State, and tallied a sack against South Carolina.

The transfer portal re-opened following the end of UF’s spring practrice last week, so it appears the native of Portsmouth, Virginia will be taking his talents elsewhere.

