Gator edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. enters transfer portal

Powell-Ryland Jr. showed promise last season, particularly in the final four games
Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) and linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (52) follow a play...
Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) and linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (52) follow a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team lost a valuable member of its pass rush on Friday, when junior Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. tweeted his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Powell-Ryland Jr. was primed for a breakout season after totaling three sacks and three forced fumbles last fall. He was particularly effective in the final four games of the season. Against Texas A&M, he logged a career-best six tackles to go along with one sack and a forced fumble. He also came up with a sack and forced a fumble at Florida State, and tallied a sack against South Carolina.

The transfer portal re-opened following the end of UF’s spring practrice last week, so it appears the native of Portsmouth, Virginia will be taking his talents elsewhere.

