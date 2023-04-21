Inglis man sentenced after fighting officer in pub parking lot

Aaron Beam, 43, has been sentenced after he and Leon Maclin, 33, attempted to attack a deputy in the parking lot of a pub.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Inglis is spending the next four years behind bars after attempting to fight a law enforcement officer.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aaron Beam, 43, in January after deputies say he and Leon Maclin, 33, attempted to attack a deputy in the parking lot of “Our Pub”.

Beam pleaded guilty to numerous charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Maclin’s case was closed after he was found dead in a trailer a month ago from an apparent overdose.

