Inglis man sentenced after fighting officer in pub parking lot

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Inglis is spending the next four years behind bars after attempting to fight a law enforcement officer.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aaron Beam, 43, in January after deputies say he and Leon Maclin, 33, attempted to attack a deputy in the parking lot of “Our Pub”.

RELATED: Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight

Beam pleaded guilty to numerous charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Maclin’s case was closed after he was found dead in a trailer a month ago from an apparent overdose.

TRENDING: Evacuation order lifted after crews battle 150-acre Levy County wildfire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.