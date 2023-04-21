Marion County Fire Rescue to receive new deputy chief

Chief Atan will be joining MCFR on July 31
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue announced that they will receive a new deputy chief this July.

Soon-to-be Deputy Chief Juan Atan is currently the Interim EMS Director of Melissa Memorial Hospital in Colorado.

He previously worked as an EMS Chief in Orange County in 2022.

Chief Atan will start with MCFR on July 31, and train with current Deputy Chief Mascho until his retirement later in the year.

