Marion County sheriff’s deputies searching for four suspects that burglarized a home in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspects in a mobile home burglary.

Deputies say last month, Jane Jackson, 22, along with three other men, burglarized a home in Cherry Hill mobile home park in Ocala.

Deputies say they stole $7,000 and medical marijuana.

Surveillance footage shows one man with a knife and another carrying a gun.

Detectives believe the group drove away in a white vehicle.

