No. 3 Gator baseball team falters late vs. No. 6 South Carolina, drops series opener, 13-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -Nothing loses a baseball game faster than walks. The No. 3 Gators had late-inning control issues in Thursday’s series opener at No. 6 South Carolina, and it led to a decisive loss.

The Gamecocks scored 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings, including three straight via bases loaded walks, in a 13-3 run rule win over the Gators. Florida dropped to 31-8 (11-5 SEC), while South Carolina moved to 32-6 (11-4 SEC).

Florida was held to just one hit in the first five innings against Gamecock starter Will Sanders, but managed to squeeze out two runs. Then in the sixth, the Gators tied the game 3-3 on Colby Halter’s RBI triple, scoring Cade Kurland. Wyatt Langford and Josh Rivera also provided hits on a quiet night for UF offensively.

With the score still tied and the go-ahead run on second base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Florida starter Brandon Sproat was taken out after 103 pitches. Relievers Phillip Abner and Nick Ficarrotta combined to walk five straight batters, allowing three runs to score via base on balls. South Carolina’s Ethan Petry, who earlier hit his 19th homer of the season, then drove in two more on an RBI single to make the score 8-3 after six innings. South Carolina ended the game by scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Friday’s rematch is set for 7 p.m. Reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week Hurston Waldrep will start for the Gators.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.