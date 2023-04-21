North Central Florida congressman endorses former President Trump

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s members of congress is now taking sides in the contest to become the GOP candidate for president.

Representative Mike Waltz, whose sixth district includes Putnam and much of Marion counties, endorsed Donald Trump Thursday.

Waltz joins a number of other Republicans from Florida endorsing the former president at the expense of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Third district Congresswoman Kat Cammack has not officially backed either candidate.

