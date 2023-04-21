North Central Florida congressman endorses former President Trump

Representative Mike Waltz, whose sixth district includes Putnam and much of Marion counties, endorsed Donald Trump Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of North Central Florida’s members of congress is now taking sides in the contest to become the GOP candidate for president.

Waltz joins a number of other Republicans from Florida endorsing the former president at the expense of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Third district Congresswoman Kat Cammack has not officially backed either candidate.

