Oak Hall girls fall to St. Augustine in lacrosse region quarterfinals, 17-7

The Eagles lose to the Yellow Jackets for the second time this season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Once you reach the region tournament round in high school playoffs, it’s single elimination. The Oak Hall girls lacrosse team made a first round exit on Thursday, losing to St. Augustine, 17-7 in the Class 1A region quarterfinals. The Eagles end their season 11-5.

No. 6 seed Oak Hall hosted No. 3 seed St. Augustine by virtue of having won their district tournament last week. The venue had no impact on the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 16-5.

The Oak Hall and Trinity Catholic boys remain alive and will play in Class 1A region quarterfinals on Saturday. The Celtics visit Pensacola Catholic, while the Eagles welcome South Walton Saturday at 1 p.m.

