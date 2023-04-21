Ocala Civic Theatre announces show schedule for 73rd season
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre announced the 2023-2024 show schedule for their 73rd season.
The theater will put on 8 shows from July 2023 to May 2024.
The following shows will be put on at the Ocala Civic Theatre:
- Peter Pan Jr., live on stage from July 28-30, 2023
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, from Sept. 7-24, 2023
- Witch, from October 5-15, 2023
- The Velocity of Autumn, from November 9-26, 2023
- The Spitfire Grill, from February 8-25, 2024
- Clue: On Stage, from March 21-April 7, 2024
- Stage Kiss, from April 11-21, 2024
- Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, from May 2-19, 2024
Tickets will go on sale one month before each show. Season tickets are also available.
Tickets can be purchased from ocalacivictheatre.com.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.