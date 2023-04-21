Ocala Civic Theatre announces show schedule for 73rd season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre announced the 2023-2024 show schedule for their 73rd season.

The theater will put on 8 shows from July 2023 to May 2024.

The following shows will be put on at the Ocala Civic Theatre:

Peter Pan Jr. , live on stage from July 28-30, 2023

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street , from Sept. 7-24, 2023

Witch, from October 5-15, 2023

The Velocity of Autumn , from November 9-26, 2023

The Spitfire Grill, from February 8-25, 2024

Clue: On Stage, from March 21-April 7, 2024

Stage Kiss , from April 11-21, 2024

Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, from May 2-19, 2024

Tickets will go on sale one month before each show. Season tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased from ocalacivictheatre.com.

