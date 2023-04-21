Ocala Civic Theatre announces show schedule for 73rd season

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre announced the 2023-2024 show schedule for their 73rd season.

The theater will put on 8 shows from July 2023 to May 2024.

The following shows will be put on at the Ocala Civic Theatre:

  • Peter Pan Jr., live on stage from July 28-30, 2023
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, from Sept. 7-24, 2023
  • Witch, from October 5-15, 2023
  • The Velocity of Autumn, from November 9-26, 2023
  • The Spitfire Grill, from February 8-25, 2024
  • Clue: On Stage, from March 21-April 7, 2024
  • Stage Kiss, from April 11-21, 2024
  • Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, from May 2-19, 2024

Tickets will go on sale one month before each show. Season tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased from ocalacivictheatre.com.

