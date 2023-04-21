Ocala couple shares their testimony after their infertility journey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National infertility awareness week starts Sunday. Caitlyn and Justin Albright said they opened up about their struggle to get pregnant, in order to give others hope.

Caitlyn and Justin live in Ocala. They wanted to start a family ever since they got married five years ago; but before they could conceive their daughter, Violet, they struggled with infertility.

“Like everybody we thought we would come home from our honeymoon with a baby, and that didn’t happen,” said Caitlyn. “And that didn’t happen year one, year two, it took almost five years to get her here.”

This was the first time Caitlyn had issues getting pregnant. She had two daughters from a previous marriage. She started to go to doctors, including Dr. Teresa Erb, a Reproductive Endocrinologist.

“There’s something called unexplained infertility,” said Dr.Erb. “So when there’s no explanation, there’s still treatment for it. But it’s basically combining the medication to help, to not just help the women ovulate, because unexplained infertility women are ovulating already, but it helps boost ovulation and get them ovulate more than one egg at a time.”

Caityln took the medication and went through two rounds of intrauterine insemination, (IUI) four rounds of in vitro fertilization, (IVF) dealt with blood clots, and had a rare tumor that caused her to lose one of her ovaries; but she still had no diagnosis for her fertility issues.

“Unexplained infertility, that’s really hard because there’s nothing anyone can technically fix to make it happen,” commented Caitlyn. “So you have to go through the motions and try all the different things.”

Doctors told the Albright family they could still have a baby. Just when Caitlyn and Justin were giving up hope, Caitlyn recalled a dream she had earlier in their marriage.

“I had a dream back when we first got married that we had a little girl and her name was Violet,” explained Caitlyn. “And I was like ‘oh, that’s so sweet,’ and I kind of thought that’s a nice name, but I kept seeing that pop up over the years, certain places.”

A “God wink” then came along after they had miscarriage. Caitlyn explained, “my sister had gone to the store to look for this spray paint {on the} aisle, and she had seen this piece of art with this name ‘violet.’ She’s the only one that knew about this name, because I told her about the dream, with the name ‘violet’ spray painted across the piece of paper.”

The Albright’s were finally able to get pregnant, but not because of their treatments. The pregnancy came as a surprise, but that wasn’t the only thing that shocked them. Caitlyn was visiting her grandmother with dementia in the hospital.

“She had not known the name,” said Caitlyn. “We did not tell her. She looked up from her wheelchair and she said, ‘where’s Violet?’ and we just knew, we were pregnant at that point. We didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl, but we just knew that was our baby and she was on the way.”

The pair also mentioned they dealt with the stigma of infertility while trying to get pregnant. Caitlyn said, “I mean you would bring it up and you didn’t really get much response from people in the very beginning. You know it was hard to connect with other people, because I didn’t know anybody that had gone through it, but once I got a little bit more open and I started sharing it on social media I started to get messages from people and it was really nice to hear, ‘I did this too’ and to be able to connect and relate that way.” Justin added, “there’s a lot of folks out there going through this. It’s a lot more common than you would believe. And There’s not a lot of talk about it, it’s kind of in the past been kind of a taboo subject, and kind of a sigma around it, and we would like to break through that.”

The Albright family shares their story to encourage others who are waiting for their “Violet”. Justin stated, “to go through you know something as tough as this to go through, and usually it’s a longer journey for a lot of folks once they go down this path. It’s not something that usually happens just immediately once you meet your doctor, you have to go through quite a few steps, tests, procedures and things like that.”

According to the April 2023 World Health Report, 17.5% of people struggle with getting pregnant. Dr.Erb pointed out that as women age, the number of their eggs and their egg quality decreases.

Other infertility issues in women are linked to medical conditions, hormonal imbalances, and anatomy problems.

“Blocked fallopian tubes can happen from prior surgery,” said Dr.Erb. “If women have really painful periods, they may have something called endometriosis, which can cause scarring of the fallopian tubes. If they had a prior pelvic infection, like gonorrhea of chlamydia these things can cause damage to the fallopian tubes.”

As for men, Dr.Erb said a medical condition or having too much testosterone, which limits their sperm count can affect their fertility.

Treatments for infertility include taking an oral medication to help ovulation, followed by intrauterine insemination, (IUI). Women can also try in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF includes taking shots multiple times a day over a set period of time. Then a doctor will extract eggs from a woman’s ovaries, fertilize the egg with sperm to form an embryo, and reinsert the embryo directly into the woman’s uterus.

To boost fertility rates naturally in both men and women, Dr.Erb recommended staying hydrated, working out, eating healthy, and eliminating toxins including alcohol, smoking and medical marijuana. She also stressed the importance of taking supplements. She recommended a multivitamin, vitamin d, fish oil, a prenatal, (for women), and a Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10).

Dr.Erb said the success rate in women getting pregnant is based their age and the reason for the infertility. If a couple is healthy, a pair in their 20′s has a success rate of getting pregnant 20% a month. For a healthy couple in their 30′s, the rate drops to about 10-15%, while a healthy couple in their 40′s drops to 5-10%. If you are under 35 years of age and struggling with getting pregnant, Dr.Erb recommends seeing a specialist after one year of trying. If you are over 35, she recommends coming in after six months of trying.

If you want to predict your pregnancy success rate or for other resources, visit SART.org. You can also reach out to Dr.Erb and her team at the Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine. Their number is 904-399-5620. You can also visit their website at firmfamily.com or head to their social media page on Facebook, at faceboook/firmjax.

