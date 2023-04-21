Project YouthBuild hosts food drive in Gainesville
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Project YouthBuild officials are holding a food drive in Gainesville on Friday.
Organizers for this event are looking to serve high numbers of residents who need groceries.
TRENDING: $1.3 million raised in 8th annual “Amazing Give” event
The event will take place at 635 Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville.
The distribution will run from 8 a.m. until supplies last.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.