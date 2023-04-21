Project YouthBuild hosts food drive in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Project YouthBuild officials are holding a food drive in Gainesville on Friday.

Organizers for this event are looking to serve high numbers of residents who need groceries.

The event will take place at 635 Northwest 6th Street in Gainesville.

The distribution will run from 8 a.m. until supplies last.

