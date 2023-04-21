Starke couple arrested for sexually abusing a child

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two adults were arrested by the Starke Police Department following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Officers received a report on Wednesday afternoon from the Department of Children and Families that Phillip and Jennifer Jones were named in a sexual abuse investigation.

The report accused Phillip Jones of sexually abusing a child. Investigators say Jennifer Jones knew of the abuse and allowed it.

Detectives went to a home on North Temple Avenue and detained them for questioning.

Phillip Jones was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, and one count of cruelty toward a child. He was booked into the Bradford County Jail on a $1.25 million bond.

Jennifer was charged with cruelty toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was booked into the Bradford County Jail on an $850,000 bond.

