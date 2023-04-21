Starke couple arrested for sexually abusing a child

Two adults were arrested by the Starke Police Department following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two adults were arrested by the Starke Police Department following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Officers received a report on Wednesday afternoon from the Department of Children and Families that Phillip and Jennifer Jones were named in a sexual abuse investigation.

The report accused Phillip Jones of sexually abusing a child. Investigators say Jennifer Jones knew of the abuse and allowed it.

Detectives went to a home on North Temple Avenue and detained them for questioning.

TRENDING: Driver reacts after Inglis man fires shotgun at his car for driving ‘recklessly’, passenger struck in leg

Phillip Jones was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, and one count of cruelty toward a child. He was booked into the Bradford County Jail on a $1.25 million bond.

Jennifer was charged with cruelty toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was booked into the Bradford County Jail on an $850,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Starke couple arrested for sexually abusing a child
The Albright family discussed all the events leading up to the miracle birth of their daughter,...
Ocala couple shares their testimony after their infertility journey
Jobs Report (gfx)
Unemployment ticks up in some North Central Florida counties
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST