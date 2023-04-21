‘Step up, pick it up:’ Marion County residents help clean up for ‘No Horsin Around Anti-litter’ event for Earth Day

Rubbish, the mascot of ‘No Horsin’ Around’, who rapped an ‘anti-litter’ song at press conference
Rubbish, the mascot of ‘No Horsin’ Around’, who rapped an ‘anti-litter’ song at press conference(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Officials are asking residents to keep Marion County clean, it’s part of the county’s ‘No Horsin around Anti-litter’ initiative.

Residents from five districts are participating in a cleanup of Baseline Trailhead Park, Florida Horse Park, Wrigley Field, Forest Community Center, and county road 25 near Davis Recycling Center for Earth Day. They introduced Rubbish, the mascot of ‘No Horsin’ Around’, who rapped an ‘anti-litter’ song.

Marion County Commissioner Craig Curry started the ‘Litter Task Force Board’ to get people involved in keeping Marion County clean. Curry says since 2022, they’ve collected more than 700 tons of trash worth almost $3 million between the city of Ocala, Dunnellon, Belleview and all of Marion County.

“We have 400,000 people here, we have to push the message out,” said Curry. “This is for the benefit of the beautification so people can be proud of where they live and why they moved here and not contribute to it’s decline. We can save all that money and return it to the city if people would just not throw their garbage out. So there’s a lot of good reasons to sign on to this program.”

Tomorrow, the Mayor’s Spring Clean-Up will start from 8 to 11 a.m. at Tuscawilla park.

