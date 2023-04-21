Suwannee County sheriffs deputies arrested two people after spotting them in a stolen vehicle

Deputies say Steven attempted to hit patrol cars to get away.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriffs deputies arrested Steven Warren, 56, and Destiny Warren, 24, Wednesday night after spotting them in a stolen vehicle from DeSoto County Wednesday evening.

Deputies say Steven attempted to hit patrol cars to get away.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

TRENDING: Ocala City Council approves downtown golf cart expansion map

Deputies pinned his door shut, trapping him inside the pickup.

Destiny ran out of the passenger side door into the woods but was quickly taken into custody

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Deputies say last month, Jane Jackson, 22, along with three other men, burglarized a home in...
Marion County sheriff’s deputies searching for four suspects that burglarized a home in Ocala
Representative Mike Waltz, whose sixth district includes Putnam and much of Marion counties,...
North Central Florida congressman endorses former President Trump
North Central Florida congressman endorses former President Trump
Marion County sheriff’s deputies searching for four suspects that burglarized a home in Ocala