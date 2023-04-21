Suwannee County sheriffs deputies arrested two people after spotting them in a stolen vehicle

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriffs deputies arrested Steven Warren, 56, and Destiny Warren, 24, Wednesday night after spotting them in a stolen vehicle from DeSoto County Wednesday evening.

Deputies say Steven attempted to hit patrol cars to get away.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Deputies pinned his door shut, trapping him inside the pickup.

Destiny ran out of the passenger side door into the woods but was quickly taken into custody

