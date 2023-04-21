UF nurses provide mentorship sessions for Eastside High School students

The nurses talked about their personal experience in the field.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over twenty students from Eastside High School met with registered nurses from UF Health Shands as part of a mentorship program.

The nurses, along with students and professors from the University of Florida College of Nursing gave career advice to students in Eastside’s medical skills program.

The nurses talked about their personal experience in the field and held a questions-and-answers session.

“Being a part of this allowed me to provide some of the mentoring resources that I didn’t have so that I can pass it on and pay it forward to help those that are in need.”

Lakeshia Cousin, Assistant Professor, UF College of Nursing

At the end of this inaugural event, students practiced what they had learned throughout the year and received certificates.

TRENDING STORY: The Arc of Alachua County dedicates new group home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

UF students stand up against Florida education bans
Weekend Planner 4/21/23
Unemployment ticks up in some North Central Florida counties
UF nurses provide mentor sessions for Eastside High School students