UF nurses provide mentorship sessions for Eastside High School students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over twenty students from Eastside High School met with registered nurses from UF Health Shands as part of a mentorship program.

The nurses, along with students and professors from the University of Florida College of Nursing gave career advice to students in Eastside’s medical skills program.

The nurses talked about their personal experience in the field and held a questions-and-answers session.

“Being a part of this allowed me to provide some of the mentoring resources that I didn’t have so that I can pass it on and pay it forward to help those that are in need.”

At the end of this inaugural event, students practiced what they had learned throughout the year and received certificates.

TRENDING STORY: The Arc of Alachua County dedicates new group home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.