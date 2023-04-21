UF students stand up against Florida education bans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students stood up against recently-passed state bills Friday afternoon.

They participated in a walkout led by the Florida-based student activist group Walkout 2 Learn. The students believe the government is limiting their educational freedom.

“They have built their power upon making people fear change, fear each other, and fearing new ideas,” said student organizer Joaquin Rafaele Marcelino.

The walkout came days after the state government’s decision to ban sexual orientation and gender identity from public school curriculums in all grades, unless required by existing state laws.

Several at the event believe the government is trying to marginalize minority groups across the state.

“It will eventually affect you, so if it doesn’t affect you now, it will down the line,” said attendee Keith Nichols.

Students believe Governor Ron DeSantis is limiting educational rights based on personal and political beliefs.

“It sets a dangerous precedent that it is okay to limit the education of the populous and what we have access to based on political ideology,” said attendee DJ Megnin.

DeSantis has previously said it is a parent’s right to decide when to discuss sexual orientation to their kids. He recently discussed woke ideology during his book tour in South Carolina Wednesday.

“Yes we fight the woke in the legislative chambers, but we also fight the woke in the schools, we also fight the woke in the corporations,” said DeSantis. “Our mantra is we do not ever surrender to the woke mob because we’ve made the state of Florida the place where woke goes to die.”

Students at the walkout signed virtual pledges to promise they will not vote for politicians in favor of educational bans. They also listened to a speaker discuss some of Florida’s history that would be banned in classrooms.

“Teachers would be scared speaking out and teaching certain things and revising or keeping things out of history that we should learn,” said Marcelino.

Organizers were happy with how many students came out to support their stance.

“I’m just so grateful for all of the support that we’ve garnered so far,” said Walkout 2 Learn organizer Issabella Romo. “This is genuinely a movement where the youth have to work together and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Walkout 2 Learn planned walkouts across high schools and college campuses throughout Florida.

