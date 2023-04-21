Unemployment ticks up in some North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate was unchanged in March according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s report, however, some North Central Florida counties experienced an increase in joblessness.

The unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for both February and March in Alachua County. In Columbia County, unemployment also remained steady at 2.8 percent month to month.

Marion County’s unemployment rate rose by a tenth of a percent to 3.2 percent. The unemployment rate also rose in Gilchrist County.

COUNTY MARCH 2023 FEB. 2023 ALACHUA 2.6% 2.6% BRADFORD 2.6% 2.6% COLUMBIA 2.8% 2.8% DIXIE 3.1% 3.1% GILCHRIST 2.8% 2.7% LEVY 3.0% 3.0% MARION 3.2% 3.1% UNION 2.6% 2.6%

