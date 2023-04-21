Unemployment ticks up in some North Central Florida counties

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate was unchanged in March according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s report, however, some North Central Florida counties experienced an increase in joblessness.

The unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for both February and March in Alachua County. In Columbia County, unemployment also remained steady at 2.8 percent month to month.

Marion County’s unemployment rate rose by a tenth of a percent to 3.2 percent. The unemployment rate also rose in Gilchrist County.

COUNTYMARCH 2023FEB. 2023
ALACHUA2.6%2.6%
BRADFORD2.6%2.6%
COLUMBIA2.8%2.8%
DIXIE3.1%3.1%
GILCHRIST2.8%2.7%
LEVY3.0%3.0%
MARION3.2%3.1%
UNION2.6%2.6%

