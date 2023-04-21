What’s Growing On: Farmers Market Helps Local Food Pantries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farmers markets are a great time to stock up on organic, pesticide free fruits and vegetables. And at the University of Florida, they’re taking it a step further.. it’s all free.

And the idea is that anyone can come and see a little bit more about what students and faculty do at the Farm & Gardens. Organizers of the event also welcome the larger university and Gainesville community who attend to learn more about the ways that they can get involved.

Anna Prizzia, Director of the Field & Fork Program tells us, “We have lots of volunteer opportunities, we have internships each semester for students and the whole point is that faculty can use the farm as a living laboratory for their classrooms to get their students out and get their hands in the dirt, literally.”

It is a bi-annual event that first took place last fall and benefits local food pantries. All of the food that is grown at the farm is harvested for the Allen & Kathy Hitchcock Field & Fork Pantry on campus and that supports Gators with food insecurities.

Students who have worked on the crops in the gardens have been hard at work for months and the farmers market is a way to give back, not just through the food, but with the knowledge they have gained.

Ruby Noland who is an undergraduate in the Horticultural Sciences department says, “It’s incredibly important because not a lot of people know what agroecology means in the first place. A lot of people don’t know what regular farming practices are to begin with and I think it helps people connect with their food and actually care about where things come from and see why stuff like this matters.”

The students put the entire farmers market together, from start to finish, and their professors have only positive things to say about the work they’ve accomplished.

Horticultural Sciences Student Farm manager Zack Black will be in attendance and thinks, “It’s a great opportunity to the students to show the community and show their family and friends all the hard work they do out here and share the bounty of produce.”

Some not so common fruits that will be available on a first come first serve basis are yellow watermelons and white cucumbers. But there is plenty of others to go around.

“U-Pick onions, U-Pick potatoes, I’m probably going to be elbow deep helping people dig up potatoes which is a lot of fun. We’re also going to have some berries that people can pick and we’re going to be giving away peaches, tomatoes, artichokes, wonderful produce.”, Black.

“My favorite part of the event is seeing people enjoy the farm and getting outdoors. You know so much of our day these days are stuck behind computers and running from meeting to meeting, and class to class, and so it’s nice for people to just get to slow down, come and enjoy the outdoors maybe pick a tomato, make a bouquet of flowers and enjoy what agriculture is all about.”, Prizzia.

The U-Pick farmers market will take place, tomorrow, from 4-6pm at the UF Teaching Gardens and coincides with the Spring Open House being held at Field & Fork Farm & Gardens from 5p-7pm. Also, be sure to bring a canned good that can be donated to local food pantries.

