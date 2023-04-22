Bigfoot believers attend third annual conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Bigfoot believers in Ocala learned more about the mysterious beast.

They attended the third annual Great Florida Bigfoot Conference at the World Equestrian Center Saturday.

Ronny Le Blanc has dedicated his life to finding evidence to prove Bigfoot is real. He was a speaker at this year’s event.

“We’re collecting eDNA, we’re looking for hair, footprints, different types of evidence we can collect and try assimilate and compile to prove that these things are real,” said Le Blanc.

He said conferences like these are great to meet others who share the same beliefs.

“It’s a good feeling to know that you’re not alone with your experiences and what you might have encountered,” said Le Blanc.

Guests sat and listened to speakers explain their research and unique experiences. They could wander through vendors who sold different themed merchandise.

“It’s family and friends from all over the place and it’s cool to see your virtual amigos become your real life family,” said guest Connor Flynn.

This was the third year the conference took place in Florida. Organizers used to set up in Lakeland, but moved to Ocala when they outgrew their venues.

