Florida softball team gets run ruled in series opening loss to Tennessee, 9-1

UF’s Skylar Wallace has now reached base safely in 39 of the 40 games she has played in this season
University of Florida's Skylar Wallace (17) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game...
University of Florida's Skylar Wallace (17) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball shortstop Skylar Wallace homered and doubled, but there was otherwise little to like about Saturday’s series opening loss to No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. No. 13 Florida fell, 9-1 in five innings to drop to 8-8 in SEC play (32-12 overall).

The Volunteers scored six runs in the third inning to reach 36-5 on the season (14-2 in the SEC). McKenna Gibson went 3-for-3 with a home run in the first inning, and Rylie West unloaded a grand slam in the third inning outburst.

Elizabeth Hightower (14-7) took the loss, walking five batters and allowing seven earned runs in three innings. Florida fell despite allowing just five Tennessee hits. Wallace’s 2-for-3 day raised her season average to .476. Sam Roe accounted for the only other two Florida hits all game.

UF and UT play the second contest of their three-game series on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Oak Hall High School, Saturday
Oak Hall boys advance to lacrosse region semis with 17-1 rout of South Walton
Oak Hall boys advance to lacrosse region semis with 17-1 rout of South Walton
UF lacrosse team dominates Vanderbilt for Senior Day victory, 22-6
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Gator baseball team swept for the first time all season with 7-5 loss at South Carolina