Florida softball team gets run ruled in series opening loss to Tennessee, 9-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator softball shortstop Skylar Wallace homered and doubled, but there was otherwise little to like about Saturday’s series opening loss to No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. No. 13 Florida fell, 9-1 in five innings to drop to 8-8 in SEC play (32-12 overall).

The Volunteers scored six runs in the third inning to reach 36-5 on the season (14-2 in the SEC). McKenna Gibson went 3-for-3 with a home run in the first inning, and Rylie West unloaded a grand slam in the third inning outburst.

Elizabeth Hightower (14-7) took the loss, walking five batters and allowing seven earned runs in three innings. Florida fell despite allowing just five Tennessee hits. Wallace’s 2-for-3 day raised her season average to .476. Sam Roe accounted for the only other two Florida hits all game.

UF and UT play the second contest of their three-game series on Sunday at 7 p.m.

