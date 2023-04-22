Former Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe launches Greater Gainesville International Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Lauren Poe, is starting a new challenge in his post-mayoral career.

Poe is one of the founders of the brand new Greater Gainesville International Center.

“Celebrate and elevate the many cultures that make up greater Gainesville,” said Poe about the organization’s goals, “but also work on economic empowerment, trying to make Gainesville a more welcoming place for investment and to help grow our own local base community...provide some direct services for some folks that relocate here and need a little assistance settling.”

The group held it’s kick-off event Saturday in Downtown Gainesville, the Think Global Eat Local international street festival.

The event featured seven different chefs from Gainesville serving cuisine from their heritage with more than 250 people there to try all there was to offer.

The countries represented were the Dominican Republic, Greece, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Ethiopia and Eritrea, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire and Palestine.

Poe said it is important to him to continue helping the community now that his time in office is over.

“I’m grateful to be able to continue doing something that helps serve our community and involves purpose-driven work,” said Poe. “It’s certainly interesting and fun to serve our community from a little different vantage point.”

