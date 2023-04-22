Former Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe launches Greater Gainesville International Center

Poe said it is important to him to continue helping the community now that his time in office is over.
Poe said it is important to him to continue helping the community now that his time in office...
Poe said it is important to him to continue helping the community now that his time in office is over.(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Lauren Poe, is starting a new challenge in his post-mayoral career.

Poe is one of the founders of the brand new Greater Gainesville International Center.

“Celebrate and elevate the many cultures that make up greater Gainesville,” said Poe about the organization’s goals, “but also work on economic empowerment, trying to make Gainesville a more welcoming place for investment and to help grow our own local base community...provide some direct services for some folks that relocate here and need a little assistance settling.”

The group held it’s kick-off event Saturday in Downtown Gainesville, the Think Global Eat Local international street festival.

The event featured seven different chefs from Gainesville serving cuisine from their heritage with more than 250 people there to try all there was to offer.

The countries represented were the Dominican Republic, Greece, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Ethiopia and Eritrea, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire and Palestine.

Poe said it is important to him to continue helping the community now that his time in office is over.

“I’m grateful to be able to continue doing something that helps serve our community and involves purpose-driven work,” said Poe. “It’s certainly interesting and fun to serve our community from a little different vantage point.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Napier has three kids of his own and called being a dad the most important job he has
Gator football coach Billy Napier takes day off to enjoy family time at All Pro Dad event
Dalton Albritton was arrested and is currently in the Alachua County Jail.
Lake City man found underneath bed arrested for home robbery and stolen vehicle
TV20's Camron Lunn tells us why the powers at be are concerned about this change.
Gainesville community gathers to discuss concerns regarding GRU bill