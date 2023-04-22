Gainesville community gathers to discuss concerns regarding GRU bill

The bill would allow the Florida governor to control who is appointed to the GRU board.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new GRU bill would make the board that controls GRU appointed by the Florida governor and the Gainesville community gathered to voice their concerns.

TV20′s Camron Lunn tells why the powers at be are concerned about this change.

