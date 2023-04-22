Gator baseball team swept for the first time all season with 7-5 loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Gator baseball team encountered a road bump this weekend at No. 6 South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished off a three-game sweep of the Gators on Saturday afternoon, prevailing 7-5. It marks the first time that Florida (31-10 overall, 11-7 SEC) has been swept since late April of last season.

South Carolina (34-6 overall, 13-4 SEC) jumped on top with a two-run homer by Braylen Wimmer in the bottom of the first, and went ahead 5-1 after freshman Ethan Petry delivered a two-run double in the fourth.

Freshman Cade Kurland hit a pair of solo home runs for the Gators, giving him 12 for the season. Down 6-2 in the top of the eighth, Florida pieced together a rally on back to back RBI hits from Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera to pull to within 6-4. The Gators brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not tie the game. The Gators finished with six hits.

Caglianone (4-2) also took the loss on the mound, tossing three-plus innings and allowing four earned runs on three hits while walking six batters and striking out four.

Florida returns to Condron Ballpark begin a four-game homestand against North Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.