Gator baseball team swept for the first time all season with 7-5 loss at South Carolina

Florida drops to 11-7 in the SEC, 31-10 overall
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Gator baseball team encountered a road bump this weekend at No. 6 South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished off a three-game sweep of the Gators on Saturday afternoon, prevailing 7-5. It marks the first time that Florida (31-10 overall, 11-7 SEC) has been swept since late April of last season.

South Carolina (34-6 overall, 13-4 SEC) jumped on top with a two-run homer by Braylen Wimmer in the bottom of the first, and went ahead 5-1 after freshman Ethan Petry delivered a two-run double in the fourth.

Freshman Cade Kurland hit a pair of solo home runs for the Gators, giving him 12 for the season. Down 6-2 in the top of the eighth, Florida pieced together a rally on back to back RBI hits from Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera to pull to within 6-4. The Gators brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not tie the game. The Gators finished with six hits.

Caglianone (4-2) also took the loss on the mound, tossing three-plus innings and allowing four earned runs on three hits while walking six batters and striking out four.

Florida returns to Condron Ballpark begin a four-game homestand against North Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

