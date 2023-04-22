Gator baseball team drops middle contest of top-10 series at South Carolina, 5-2

Florida out-hit South Carolina, 8-6, but left nine men on base
Florida drops to 31-9 overall, 11-6 in the SEC
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -Two big blasts were all it took to cost the No. 3 Gator baseball team in Friday’s middle contest of a three-game series at No. 6 South Carolina on Friday. The Gamecocks rode early home runs from sluggers Cole Messina and Ethan Petry to a 5-2 win, handing UF its first series loss of the season. Florida (31-9 overall, 11-6 SEC) hadn’t lost a series in almost exactly a year since getting swept by then-No. 1 Tennessee in late April of 2022.

Florida struck first on Jac Caglianone’s NCAA-leading 23rd home run of the season with one out in the top of the first inning. The 1-0 lead, however, was short lived.

South Carolina’s Messina went deep for a two-run shot in the bottom of the first, and Petry followed with a three-run homer in the second, his 20th of the season, to give the Gamecocks a quick 5-1 lead.

Hurston Waldrep (6-2) recovered from his tough start to pitch six solid innings, allowing the five earned runs on six hits while striking out 10 batters.

Florida out-hit South Carolina, 8-6, but left nine men on base. The two teams play their series finale Saturday at 2 p.m.

Oak Hall girls fall to St. Augustine in lacrosse region quarterfinals, 17-7
