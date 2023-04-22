Lake City man found underneath bed arrested for home robbery and stolen vehicle

Dalton Albritton was arrested and is currently in the Alachua County Jail.(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigates a home robbery and stolen vehicle incident that occurred Friday afternoon in Gainesville.

Deputies arrived at the scene where the victim and his wife said they were unable to locate their gas can, which was kept inside the garage.

After reviewing video footage of the residence, the victim’s wife located a video of a Caucasian man walking into their garage on April 19th.

The male subject, Dalton Albritton, was seen walking out of a stolen vehicle and into the garage for one minute. He is seen walking out with a bottle of Gatorade. As he was exiting the garage, he paused and turned back around.

After a second trip into the garage, he walked out with a gas can and entered the stolen vehicle.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the vehicle along with the other stolen property. The vehicle Albritton was driving was stolen out of another jurisdiction.

On April 21st, deputies conducted a search of his mobile home and found Albritton under a bed.

Albritton was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

