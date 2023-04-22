Live Oak man arrested after exposing genitals to driver

Robert Daniel Lee was arrested by LCPD and is currently in Suwannee County Jail
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department received a report of a subject exposing himself to another subject in traffic.

Officers say the victim reported seeing a vehicle follow her in traffic on US 90. She stopped at a red light and reported seeing his vehicle stop alongside hers.

The victim looked at the driver and noticed he was not wearing pants and had his genitalia exposed.

She then noted that he was actively masturbating while watching her and her 5-year-old child, officers say.

LCPD Officers began their investigation and after a photo lineup, the victim identified Robert Daniel Lee, 54, as the subject she observed exposing himself.

Lee is currently being held in the Suwannee County Jail and is arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and violation of probation.

