Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to keep a look out for Shawn Gatlin, 29.

Gatlin has had an outstanding warrant since August of 2021 for kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, and threatening a victim or witness.

ASO officials are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Lowe at 352-367-4138, or to remain anonymous, contact the Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc. at 352-372-STOP(7867), or visit www.alachuacrimestoppers.org

