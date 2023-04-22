Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are asking residents to keep a look out for Shawn Gatlin, 29.

Gatlin has had an outstanding warrant since August of 2021 for kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, and threatening a victim or witness.

ASO officials are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Lowe at 352-367-4138, or to remain anonymous, contact the Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc. at 352-372-STOP(7867), or visit www.alachuacrimestoppers.org

