NCFL law enforcement agencies to participate in DEA’s Prescription Take Back Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Several agencies across north central Florida are participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement officials say you may drop off your old or unwanted prescription medications at their agency buildings.

TRENDING: The Arc of Alachua County dedicates new group home

It’s free and anonymous and is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information on where you can participate, visit the DEA’s website and scroll down to the ‘Collection Site Locator’ section to see where prescriptions can be dropped off near you.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.