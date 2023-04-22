NCFL law enforcement agencies to participate in DEA’s Prescription Take Back Day

Several law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Several agencies across north central Florida are participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement officials say you may drop off your old or unwanted prescription medications at their agency buildings.

It’s free and anonymous and is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information on where you can participate, visit the DEA’s website and scroll down to the ‘Collection Site Locator’ section to see where prescriptions can be dropped off near you.

