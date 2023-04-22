Oak Hall boys advance to lacrosse region semis with 17-1 rout of South Walton

Eagles score early and often to set up round of sixteen clash with Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Oak Hall has outscored its opposition 289-60 in 19 games this season.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall boys lacrosse team extended its winning streak to 13 with Saturday’s comfortable 17-1 win over South Walton in the Class 1A region quarterfinals.

The Eagles (18-1) came into the matchup outscoring opponents by an average of 15-3 for the year. They somehow improved on that average against the Seahawks, and led 7-0 after the first quarter.

The victory sets up Oak Hall with another home playoff game on Wednesday. The Eagles will host No. 3 seed Episcopal School of Jacksonville (15-6) for the right to advance to the region title game.

