Oak Hall boys advance to lacrosse region semis with 17-1 rout of South Walton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall boys lacrosse team extended its winning streak to 13 with Saturday’s comfortable 17-1 win over South Walton in the Class 1A region quarterfinals.

The Eagles (18-1) came into the matchup outscoring opponents by an average of 15-3 for the year. They somehow improved on that average against the Seahawks, and led 7-0 after the first quarter.

The victory sets up Oak Hall with another home playoff game on Wednesday. The Eagles will host No. 3 seed Episcopal School of Jacksonville (15-6) for the right to advance to the region title game.

