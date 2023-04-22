Ocala residents celebrate Earth Day at free outdoor event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County celebrated Earth Day with food, music and good company.

The City of Ocala’s annual Earthfest returned Saturday afternoon at Tuscawilla Park.

“There’s a lot of fun for the kids and music. It’s just a great way to spend our earth day,” said guest Trishe Groff.

Volunteers handed out free live oak and pine trees in honor of Arbor Day next week.

“I’m just glad that the city does stuff like this,” said resident Chadwick Pierce. “This is why I live in Ocala. People think it’s a small town, but there’s always something going on.”

Guests walked through a butterfly tent, met puppies from animal services and lined up around the lake to fish.

Parents loved that their kids can have fun outside while learning something new.

“They’re learning about Earth Day, they’re learning about Arbor Day, they’re learning about the things they can do as kids to help the planet,” said Pierce.

A section of the event featured crafts made by recycled bottles and cans. Students at Howard Middle School submitted projects as well.

