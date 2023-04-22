UF lacrosse team dominates Vanderbilt for Senior Day victory, 22-6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Gator lacrosse team was determined to send its seniors off on a positive note in Saturday’s regular season home finale against Vanderbilt. Florida delivered, scoring a season-high in goals in a 22-6 rout of the Commodores. Florida improved to 12-3 overall, 4-1 in AAC play.

Emily Heller and Danielle Pavinelli each scored four goals to lead Florida, while Heller accumulated her total on just four shots. Emma LoPinto added a hat trick to go along with three assists, and Paisley Eagan dished out three assists in addition to scoring twice. 12 different Gators found the back of the net. Maggi Hall finished with a career-high four assists.

Following the game, UF honored its 17-member senior class.

Florida has now won a season-high seven straight games, and finishes the regular season with road contests next Wednesday at Jacksonville and Saturday at Old Dominion.

