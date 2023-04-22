Williston rallies past Branford to win 1-versus-2 showdown, 4-2

The Red Devils extend their winning streak to 11
The Red Devils extend their winning streak to 11
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Trailing Friday’s highly-anticipated showdown 2-1 in the top of the sixth, the Williston softball team scored the tying run in the sixth, and delivered two more in the seventh to knock off Branford, 4-2 in a matchup of the top two teams in Class 1A.

The top-ranked Red Devils (22-2) extended their winning streak to 11, while snapping the 10-game roll of the second-ranked Buccaneers (19-3).

Williston looks to make it 12 in a row next Thursday at home versus Dunnellon. Branford closes out the regular season with home games next week versus GHS (Monday) and Trenton (Thursday).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Williston rallies past Branford to win 1-versus-2 showdown, 4-2
Williston High School, Friday
Williston’s Gunnar Maguire signs to play college football
Williston’s Gunnar Maguire signs to play college football
Florida drops to 31-9 overall, 11-6 in the SEC
Gator baseball team drops middle contest of top-10 series at South Carolina, 5-2