Williston rallies past Branford to win 1-versus-2 showdown, 4-2

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Trailing Friday’s highly-anticipated showdown 2-1 in the top of the sixth, the Williston softball team scored the tying run in the sixth, and delivered two more in the seventh to knock off Branford, 4-2 in a matchup of the top two teams in Class 1A.

The top-ranked Red Devils (22-2) extended their winning streak to 11, while snapping the 10-game roll of the second-ranked Buccaneers (19-3).

Williston looks to make it 12 in a row next Thursday at home versus Dunnellon. Branford closes out the regular season with home games next week versus GHS (Monday) and Trenton (Thursday).

