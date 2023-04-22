Williston’s Gunnar Maguire signs to play college football

Maguire helped Red Devils to 10-1 record last fall playing offensive line
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Anytime a high school senior signs to play a sport in college, it’s a big deal--no matter the size of the college the person is committing to. Gunnar Maguire’s signing with DIII Millsaps on Friday was met with jubilation at Williston High School.

Maguire heads to Millsaps (Jackson, MS) after helping the Red Devils to a 10-1 record last fall. Although he only participated in two years of high school football, the offensive lineman had his interest in the sport rejuvenated.

“I love playing ball. I mean after two years, I thought I was done playing, I thought I’d be done with it,” said Maguire. “When I first started playing I was like yeah, I’m just going to play two years, but I just got the bug again and I couldn’t shake it, so I’m very excited and very proud to be going to move on.”

Maguire said he’ll play center for the Majors, and added he enjoyed the city of Jackson when he took his recruiting visit.

