Crash in Marion County kills a Mount Dora man

A man is dead in Marion County after crashing into the back of a semi.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash on Highway 441 Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck was stopped at a red light exiting off of US Highway 441 in Marion County.

A 41-year-old Mount Dora man driving a pickup truck was exiting the highway and failed to slow down.

The truck crashed into the back of the semi.

The driver of the truck was trapped inside of the vehicle, where he was found dead.

