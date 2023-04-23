Friends of the Library spring book sale draws major crowds all weekend

The sale continues through Wednesday and all proceeds help fund libraries in Alachua County
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of the Library in Gainesville is hosting their annual spring book sale.

People lined up around the block almost all weekend to get inside the sale, with thousands of books up for grabs.

“[Things] have been going great we had a wonderful Saturday,” said a volunteer, Ellen Smith, “the weather is beautiful here on Sunday...We as an independent friends of the library are able to help with extra things that the library might need, we’re able to put books and material back into the community instead of the landfill.”

The store hosts two major sales a year, one in April and one in October.

The sale features more than just books, with puzzles, vinyl records, DVDs, games and art also for sale.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring families out here to get low-priced items to stock up on,” said Smith. “We have teachers who get lots of items at low price for their classrooms, we have children who come in with parents and can select things, we have college students that look for textbooks.”

The sale runs through Wednesday from Noon-6 pm each day with all proceeds going directly towards helping fund libraries in Alachua County.

