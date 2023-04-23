Gator men’s golf team wins SEC title over Vanderbilt

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s golf team secured the SEC title on Sunday with a thrilling 3-1-1 victory over two-time defending champion and top seed Vanderbilt at Sea Island Golf Club. The championship is Florida’s 16th, but its first since 2011 and its first under head coach J.C. Deacon.

The match play finals consisted of five head to head singles matches; whichever side claimed three victories first would be crowned the champion.

Florida redshirt freshman Matthew Kress continued his impressive week with a 5&4 victory to give the Gators their first team point. Kress won all three of his singles matches this weekend after shooting 67 and 69 in two stroke play qualifiers.

Ricky Castillo aded A 5&4 victory, and after Yuxin Lin fell, 5&3 in his match, Florida led, 2-1, and event came down to matches involving seniors John DuBois and Fred Biondi.

Biondi and his opponent were all square through 17 holes and in the 18th fairway when drama unfolded ahead of them on the green. DuBois, who had missed the green on his approach, rolled in a tough par putt, forcing Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport to make his to extend the match. When Davenport missed, Florida had its clinching third point.

Florida will play in the NCAA Regionals scheduled for May 15-17. The location will be announced on May 3.

