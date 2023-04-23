Motosurf USA opens season in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - “If there’s a chance for the big Olympics of course I would not have anything against it.”

Martin Jancalek is dreaming big.

As the director of Motosurf USA, he is looking to take the sport from its humble beginnings to the worldwide stage.

“I believe that one day we could be potentially a part of some of the big Olympic tournaments,” said Jancalek, “of course this is a dream to get.”

“The biggest thing is no one knows about our sport,” said professional Motosurfer, Antony Squire, “it’s a very small niche. So the more people that have boards, the more races we have, the more communities that are involved it’s just going to grow.”

The competition kicked off its season this weekend at Keystone Beach in Keystone Heights.

This is the second straight year the sport has taken Keystone Heights by storm.

“Our community gets so excited that they’re here,” said Keystone Heights’ city manager, Lynn Rutkowski. “These individuals, the racers are welcome like celebrities...It brings the community together, they’re very excited to rally around an event.”

“It is a small town,” said Jancalek, “but it has a beautiful facility. It has a bunch of beautiful lakes and the city of Keystone Heights provided us with this beautiful pavilion and this beautiful beach to host another round of the Motosurf Games.”

Competitors race on high-powered boards around a course in multiple heats, before a final determines a winner.

The boards used in Motosurf look like typical wake boards, but inside there’s a gas tank a two-stroke engine that’s about as powerful as a motor bike.

“It is very lightweight,” said Jancalek, “you can travel with it, you can go anywhere around the world without any significant cost. It is a very cool sport to watch and even more cool to practice.”

“It’s a mix of snowboarding and dirt bikes,” said Squire, “cause you have the power. Any type of balance, core strength. You get tired after five, six or seven laps.”

Squire won one of the races and said though he’s friends with many of his competitors, it’s always sweet to beat them.

“That’s the biggest plus,” Squire said. “Coming home with a trophy, especially if it’s the number one, it feels amazing. Especially knowing how talented a lot of these guys are.”

And North Central Florida is playing a big part in the sport’s upbringing!

The next race is scheduled for July 21 through 23 in Lake City.

