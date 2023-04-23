North Carolina man arrested after found sleeping in random Gainesville homeowner’s bed

Jason Thomas, 41, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department.
Jason Thomas, 41, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department.(GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested a North Carolina man for breaking into a home and stating he worked for Habitat for Humanity.

Officers spoke to a witness who said they saw Jason Thomas, 41, going in and out of the neighboring home in Gainesville and pulling shovels to work the front and backyard areas.

The witness suspected this was suspicious behavior and alerted the homeowner, officers say.

TRENDING: Deadly crash on US-441 in Marion County

The victim called law enforcement officers, and the officers contacted a search of the home.

Thomas was found sleeping in the master bedroom.

Officers say he stated he was doing community service for Habitat for Humanity.

The victim informed officers that he did not grant permission for Thomas to enter the home and had never met him.

Jason Thomas was arrested for burglary of a structure and criminal mischief.

