Ocala police warn of new scam calls

Ocala police warn of scam callers that ask for ransom money.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are warning of multiple phone scams.

Officers say one scam involves the caller faking a scream.

Then telling the person who picked up that they kidnapped their child.

Police say the scammers then ask for ransom money.

One woman told officers she received a scam call where the caller told her that her loved one was involved in a crash.

Police are urging residents in the area to be cautious of suspicious phone calls.

