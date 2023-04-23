Ocala police warn of new scam calls

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are warning of multiple phone scams.

Officers say one scam involves the caller faking a scream.

Then telling the person who picked up that they kidnapped their child.

Police say the scammers then ask for ransom money.

One woman told officers she received a scam call where the caller told her that her loved one was involved in a crash.

Police are urging residents in the area to be cautious of suspicious phone calls.

