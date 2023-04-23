Spring plant sale raises money for local museum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Plant lovers in Gainesville will plant new additions to their garden.

The Florida Museum held a three-day plant sale this weekend across the street at the UF Cultural Plaza. All of the proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the museum’s Butterfly Rainforest exhibit.

The manager of the exhibit said all the plants that attract butterflies are quick to go.

“We sell plants that are going to attract butterflies, and this means nectar sources to attract the adult butterflies to host plants for the specific species to lay their eggs on,” said manager Ryan Fessenden. “But there’s also a handful of oriental plants that are just very attractive things we might have in the rainforest that people are interested in.”

Most of the plants are Florida natives and qualify under Florida-Friendly Landscaping.

“The more diversity you have in your yard, the more life you’ll be able to attract to it so plant more and you’ll get more in your yard,” said Fessenden.

